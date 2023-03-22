Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 47,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.