Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,801,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 536,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

