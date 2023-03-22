F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 55,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 211,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000.

