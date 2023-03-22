Fellaz Price Tops $3.12 on Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00011481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $6.99 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

