Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Farfetch worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

