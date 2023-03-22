Exane Asset Management Sells 1,408,831 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,408,831 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 11.1% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $19,717,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

