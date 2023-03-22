Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

