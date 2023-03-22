Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 24,758 shares trading hands.

Evogene Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

