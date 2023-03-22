Evmos Price Hits $0.30 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $91.04 million and $1.17 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00357310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.36 or 0.25974837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010145 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

