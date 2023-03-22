Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.26 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $287.60 million and $43.26 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.21 or 0.00050331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.