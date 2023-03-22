Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $254.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.60 or 0.00073487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00292228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00539439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00475230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,004,495 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

