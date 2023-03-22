Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%.
Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance
IBKR opened at $82.34 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
Further Reading
