Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

IBKR opened at $82.34 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.