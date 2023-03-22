EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.58

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 735772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

