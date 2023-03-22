Enigma (ENG) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $81,830.84 and $78,573.30 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

