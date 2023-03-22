Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $14.26 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $197,701.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,741,860 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

