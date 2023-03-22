Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Down 4.1%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 229,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,227,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

