Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

