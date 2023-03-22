Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.59. 716,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.11 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

