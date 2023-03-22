Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

