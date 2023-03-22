Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $277.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.