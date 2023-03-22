Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VB stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
