Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

