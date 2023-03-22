Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

