Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

