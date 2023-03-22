Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BYLD stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.