Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 317,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,730,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

