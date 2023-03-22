Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

