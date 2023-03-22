Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.86

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1032372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.