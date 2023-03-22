East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 41,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 74,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

