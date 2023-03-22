Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $151.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:EXP opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average is $130.63.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

