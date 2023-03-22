EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,325.29 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00284485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00846653 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,966.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

