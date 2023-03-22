Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.89

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.89 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 218910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

