DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Trading 0% Higher

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.43. 3,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.
