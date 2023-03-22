Drake & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 7.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $49.76.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

