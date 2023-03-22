Drake & Associates LLC Has $715,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $481.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,211. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $448.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.05.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.