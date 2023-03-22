Drake & Associates LLC Has $349,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. FMR LLC lifted its position in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.33. 134,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.27. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

