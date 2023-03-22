DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $27.20

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $28.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 117,947 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,692,474 shares of company stock worth $760,314,904. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.