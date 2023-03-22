Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 22859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

DII.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

