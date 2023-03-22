DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,424 shares of company stock worth $16,529,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

