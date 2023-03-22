Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.