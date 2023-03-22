Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 780,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,193. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.