Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

