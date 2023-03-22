Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

