Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.
