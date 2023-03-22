Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 6,032,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,018,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

