Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

