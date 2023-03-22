Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

