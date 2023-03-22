Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

DGI9 stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,714,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,303. The firm has a market cap of £609.94 million and a PE ratio of 640.91. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 70.25 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.07.

Insider Transactions at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 20,702 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,905.44 ($18,304.61). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

