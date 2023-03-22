Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Dialight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Dialight alerts:

Dialight Trading Down 16.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight Plc is a holding company, which engages in the applied light emitting diode technology business. It operates through two segments: Lighting and Signals & Components. The Lighting segment develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications. The Signals and Components segment develops, produces, and supplies status indication components for electronics OEMs, together with niche industrial and automotive electronic components and highly efficient LED signalling solutions for the traffic and signals markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.