dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $36.52 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $29,299.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,195,796 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99640777 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $24,567.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

